Erie County Council is in the process of replacing Mary Rennie who resigned from her seat a few weeks ago.

Six candidates put themselves out there in front of the panel of council members to for the open seat.

Erie County Council held an open forum where members spoke face to face with each of the six candidates who are running for the open seat.

Former councilwoman Mary Rennie announced her resignation and withdrawal from the 2023 general election ballot race on July 24.

“The democratic party kind of jumped the ball. They should have put somebody forward within 10 days and they didn’t. So that kind of changes the direction,” said Brian Shank, chairman of Erie County Council.

Council has had applications and resumes for about a week. Shank’s key question during Wednesday’s meeting was ‘what do these candidates do for their community?’

At the end of the meeting, Erie County Council narrowed their six candidates down to three finalists.

One finalist explained that his prior experience on the Erie School Board has prepared him for council’s upcoming budget session.

“I’m a very quantitative, analytical type of person and that’s what we need. We need somebody to really look at the numbers and not be afraid to put the work in,” said candidate Thomas Spagel.

“I have friends that are republican, I have friends that are democrats. There are candidates that I have supported who are republican. There are candidates I’ve supported who are democrats. I believe I can take a look at something and make an honest assessment,” said candidate Larry Sapienza.

Both Sapienza and Spagel goals include bringing new people to Erie while retaining those that already live here.

One candidate who has run for city council in the past said that Tennie personally suggested that he should run in her place.

“All the support of the people that said you are a workhorse you go out there and do the job and you are going to be there and stay there and not be in the same situation that we are in now,” said candidate Rock Copeland.

Shank said the next time council comes together they will walk out with a new council person.