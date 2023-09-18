Harrisburg, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced Monday applications are now being accepted for the Erie Access Improvement Program.

Through the program, funding is available to support projects that provide public fishing access or protect or improve fish habitat for Lake Erie, Presque Isle Bay, their tributaries, and waters that flow into those tributaries.

Municipal and county governments, and nonprofit groups (501c3) including land trusts, conservancies, and watershed associations, can apply for the funding.

The application deadline is Dec. 30, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Visit the PFBC website for more information on the Erie Access Improvement Program and to apply.