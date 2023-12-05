One county councilman is proposing American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars be used as seed money for the potential county-wide EMS authority.

Officials in Millcreek Township said they see a need for this funding.

Erie County Councilman Jim Winarski had proposed the ARP dollars go towards this initiative created by the county executive’s administration. Winarski was not available for comment on Tuesday.

Millcreek Township supervisor Dan Ouellet said he supports the potential authority. He said local EMS needs more funding.

“Communities like Millcreek and Erie and Harbor Creek, for example, are not immune to this issue. We need to do something. I applaud the county executive for bringing this to the forefront and looking for answers and looking for a solution,” said Ouellet.

Ouellet added the authority would not run a county-wide ambulance it would finance the services that already exist.

He believes the county executive’s plan would be effective.

“Everyone is equally staffed and has the resources available for their call volume and that’s going to be key to solving this issue,” he went on to say.

Fire Chief Jim Rosenbaum of the West Ridge Fire Department said he supports the authorities because he believes the current system is unsustainable.

“We’re not a type of 501c3 where if our funding streams and our budgets fall apart the third quarter of the year, we can’t turn lights off and lock the doors and just wait until funding streams are renewed. We have to continue to provide this service,” said Chief Rosenbaum.