Author Salman Rushdie continues to recover from what his son calls “life changing injuries.”

Rushdie remains hospitalized at UPMC Hamot in Erie after being stabbed multiple times at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

Authorities say 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey is behind the pre-planned ambush, stabbing Rushdie at least 10 times before finally being tackled by several people attending the event.

Rushdie, who is likely to lose an eye as a result of the attack, also has severed nerves in his arm and a punctured liver.

The suspect is facing second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault charges. He has pleaded not guilty and is expected to be back in court at the end of this week.

The Chautauqua Institution is making changes to its security system in reaction to the attack. Now visitors must show proof of ID and no bags bigger than a wristlet are allowed in the theatre.