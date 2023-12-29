It’s common knowledge that driving intoxicated is not smart or safe, but with New Year’s celebrations just days away, AAA officials are warning partygoers about the dangers of driving with a hangover.

They say hangover symptoms peak when the body’s blood alcohol concentration returns to near zero. Symptoms can last 24 hours and even longer.

“When you’re driving hungover, you may be experiencing symptoms like fatigue, headache and nausea. If you’re having any of these symptoms, especially severe ones, you should definitely not drive,” said Tiffany Stanley, AAA East Central spokesperson.

Stanley added people need to honestly evaluate their wellness after a night of drinking and give themselves time to recover before getting behind the wheel of a car.