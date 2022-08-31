Erie County school districts are returning to the classroom with no COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in years.

From what we heard Tuesday, teachers, students and staff couldn’t be happier to be back to school without any pandemic restrictions.

Erie Public Schools began school on Monday, Aug. 29.

Millcreek Township School District, Iroquois School District, Harbor Creek School District, Fort LeBoeuf School District, General McLane School District, Wattsburg Area School District, and North East School District all had their first day on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Girard School District students begin on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

“I could see all the excitement in the teachers and the kids today as they got off the busses. It was wonderful, the CDC as you know relaxed their guidelines, and it’s now all recommended. And that’s what we’re recommending to our families,” said Dr. Ken Berlin, superintendent, Wattsburg Area School District.

The Wattsburg Area School District also battled a bus driver shortage, but after heavy recruitment this summer are back to a full staff of drivers.

The principal of Harbor Creek Senior High said students are looking forward to things they might have once taken for granted.

“I think they’re excited to really celebrate their school year and celebrate their senior year because I don’t think before the pandemic anyone ever thought, ‘we’ll never have a graduation.’ So I think people, they don’t take things for granted as much as they used to anymore,” said Pamela Chodubski, principal, Harbor Creek High School.

As restrictions eased, more students at Wattsburg opted to return to the classroom from full time virtual learning.

The Fairview School District and the Corry Area School District have their first day today, Wed. Aug. 31.