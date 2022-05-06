Erie County nurses will be celebrated by BAYADA Home Health Care starting Monday, May 9.

The celebration will begin at the BAYADA Pediatrics office on Peninsula Drive with a parking lot party. During the party, nurses will get tickets for various free opportunities throughout the week.

The director for BAYADA Pediatrics said next week is a chance to celebrate all nurses in Erie County.

“We know how important it is to have nursing in the community. One of the things we’ve seen over the past couple years is a drastic shortage of nursing staff and we want to make sure that all nurses feel appreciated because we want them to stay in the profession and we want them to stay in Erie County,” said Dan Continenza, Director of BAYADA Pediatrics.

The event is free for any nurse in Erie County. Nurses can pre-register on Eventbrite, but it is not required. You can register for this event by clicking here.