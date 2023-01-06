(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — January is National Blood Donor Month – opening up the chance to recognize current donors for their selflessness and to spread awareness of the need for new and returning donors.

To help combat blood shortages and promote donations, the Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is holding two upcoming blood donation drives.

According to the blood bank, every two seconds, someone needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments, childbirth, anemia, serious injuries, blood disorders, and more.

Upcoming blood donation drives include:

Millcreek Township Municipal Building – 3608 W. 26th St. Erie, PA — Jan. 9 — 9 a.m. to noon

– 3608 W. 26th St. Erie, PA — Jan. 9 — 9 a.m. to noon Manufacturer & Business Association – 2171 W. 38th St. Erie, PA — Jan. 13 — 8 a.m. to noon

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Community Blood Bank reports that all blood types are needed, especially type O blood. All donors in the month of January will receive a special “I Give So People Live” T-Shirt.

CALL (814) 456-4206 to schedule your appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.