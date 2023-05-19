Bridge inspection work has been scheduled in the City of Erie next week.

That work will take place on Interstate 79 between Route 20 and Route 5 on May 22 and 23. Motorists can expect traffic delays due to short-term, rolling mobile lane and shoulder closures and changing traffic patterns.

BDI Diagnostics, Inc. will be performing deck scanning for a future bridge project on the bridges carrying I-79 over CSX and NS Railroads and West 16th Street. Lane and shoulder closures are also expected the week of June 12 for additional inspection work.

Motorists are asked to slow down when driving in work zones and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers. You can stay up-to-date on road conditions on check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.