Wednesday morning, Erie City Council approved a contract for an architectural study of the former Miller Brothers property in the 2100 block of State Street.

Mayor Joe Schember’s Administration is interested in purchasing the nearly four-acre property.

If purchased, city leaders are considering using it for the city’s fire and police bureaus, Property and Parks, and the Public Works Department.

Erie City Council President Liz Allen says the city’s Marsh Street facility on Glenwood Park Ave. was built in the 1930s and may need to be renovated if they don’t acquire a property like Miller Brothers.

City leaders say the building on Marsh Street has some structural issues.

“Would either need to be dramatically upgraded or they’ve looked at building something new. I like the idea of adaptive reuse of that particular property, but I don’t have the specifics about what the needs are from the Public Safety Departments, both police and fire. That’s why the study will be done,” said Liz Allen, president, Erie City Council.

The Miller Brothers buildings total to about 100,000 square feet.