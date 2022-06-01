Erie City Council members approved another round of American Rescue Plan funding for business owners who applied for the federal dollars.

Erie City Council met Wednesday morning, voting yes on a resolution that approved Flagship American Rescue Plan (ARP) grants for 21 city business owners.

City council also approved 15 restaurant and entertainment industry relief grants for those businesses that faced challenges during the pandemic.

“The use of this microgrant, $2,500, can be used toward signage, or new computer systems, or stipends, or helping to hire any new employees coming in. Really, just about anything that taxes a small business’ finances,” said Jennifer Hoffman, business development officer, City of Erie.

City officials say the deadline to apply for these grants has passed, however for those who have already applied they will announce one more round of funding.