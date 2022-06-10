There are opportunities for redevelopment in the City of Erie.

Four eastside properties are being offered for rehabilitation proposals. Those who are interested in buying any of the properties can apply to the Erie Land Bank for the purchase and rehabilitation.

“We know we can’t demolish every property, and it’s not good for the city, for us to continue to demolish properties. So, when we find one that we can salvage, we want to try to keep it and get it back in the tax rolls as a livable structure, an affordable house for somebody,” said Aaron Snippert, Executive Director of City of Erie Redevelopment Authority.

Properties to be rehabilitated include:

A home in the 2600 block of Woodlawn Ave

A home in the 600 block of East 6th Street

A home on Fairmount Parkway

A home on Prospect Avenue

Snippert said several city departments, including code enforcement and the Redevelopment Authority, collaborate to determine whether these properties are salvageable.

“In working together, we make that determination of what neighborhoods and what properties are of the highest priority. Along with that comes citizens’ input and neighborhood groups as to what they see fits the neighborhood the best,” Snippert said.

Several city residents said they hope new owners will rehabilitate properties, which will, in turn, reduce the amount of crime.

“When I come outside to look at it, it doesn’t look good. I get disgusted by it. The garage is too tall, people are over there constantly trying to get in,” said Jennifer Cherpak

“People were breaking in and doing drugs in there. Even after the owner came and locked it up a second time, people were still breaking in. We’ve had the police over here numerous times,” said Jean Galvik.