The City of Erie has added five new police officers to help serve and protect the community.

Monday morning, the officers were sworn in by Erie Mayor Joe Schember and Erie Police Department officials.

The newest members of the police force are Andrew Berger, Beth Servidio, Jose Montes, Andrew Turi and Troy Honard.

A large crowd was on hand including friends, family and fellow officers.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said it’s important to have new officers join the force.

“We’ve got some new officers with a really diverse background. A couple of them have dealt with special needs, we’ve got probation, we’ve got corrections, we’ve got state parole. It’s a really balanced group that brings a lot of experience to the department,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police.

Four of the five new officers graduated from the Police Academy last week.