Erie Mayor Joe Schember has proclaimed it’s Freelance Week in the City of Erie.

Across three cities — Erie, Buffalo and Rochester — there are conferences to support freelancers in the region.

One expert explained that freelancing is defined as anyone who does independent work for themselves, usually with multiple clients.

The expert explained that there has been a rise in freelancing, especially in the last two years after workforce changes from the pandemic. She said that many people are finding alternative means of income.

Freelance Week intends to provide knowledge, skills and a network for those interested in creating a business.

“Folks will have the opportunity to set up their business successfully about the different resources in the county of Erie, learn from other freelancers who are already doing it successfully, and also start building a network of other freelancers to support them in this journey,” said Amanda Duncan, Co-Organizer of Freelance Week Erie.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Freelance Week will continue all week with conferences happening in three regional cities, including Erie.