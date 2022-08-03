City of Erie Firefighters got some firsthand training while simulating a rescue operation on Wednesday.

Here is more on how important it is for rescue crews to have this experience.

Crews were at Donjon Shipbuilding for their training exercise as they were hoisted down a 30-foot shaft and has to hoist up an injured victim.

Erie Firefighters practiced the confined space rescue training as they hoisted crews down a shaft to rescue someone who either fell down or passed out in the shaft.

“They actually have to do this (every) year as a refresher to be certified to go ahead and do confined space rescues. It’s an OSHA regulation,” said Bob Barbarini, State Instructor.

Barbarini said that a lot of things can happen in a confined space rescue including hazards in the atmosphere, explosives, and even oxygen deficiency.

“They have to monitor the space continuously, air monitoring, they got to have retrieval lines, fall protection, rigging, and OSHA standards,” said Barbarini.

Erie Firefighter Kyle Miller was one of the crews that was hoisted down.

“So basically we are monitoring the environment and we are going down in the event that somebody would fall or rescue them,” said Kyle Miller, City of Erie Firefighter.

Miller said it’s not often that they have to use this training, but it is still important to have.

“It’s really important. This is something that thankfully we don’t have to do on a regular basis. (But) we don’t want the complacent, so we try and do this annually to remain fresh with it,” said Miller.

Barbarini said the training with the other Erie Fire Department crews will continue for the next few days.