(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Housing Authority of Erie announced Thursday they’re distributing over $435,000 for its annual Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) to a trio of local tax bodies.

The Housing Authority announced they’re distributing $436,087.06 in PILOT checks to the City of Erie, Erie School District and Erie County, which the commissioners approved during their meeting on Nov. 27.

Each tax body received the following funds:

City of Erie : $162,734.70

: $162,734.70 Erie School District : $207,119.42

: $207,119.42 Erie County: $66,232.94

Although the payments are higher than the five-year average of $413,500.19, it’s still lower than the 2022 amount of $446,542.66.

Michael R. Fraley, the executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Erie, said the authority is pleased to contribute to local tax bodies and that providing financial support to local governing bodies is the right thing to do even though the authority is tax-exempt.

“The housing authority is, by state law, exempt from payment of real estate taxes, however, we make these voluntary payments to the taxing bodies for the services they provide to public housing residents,” Fraley said. “We are limited by federal law as to the amount of the PILOT payments. However, we always pay the maximum amount permitted.”

The housing authority said the two main reasons for a lower 2023 PILOT payment was a substantial increase in utility costs, which was above the increase in annual rental income.

Additionally, the authority has made voluntary PILOT payments to the three tax bodies every year since 1941 and has paid $11,361,751.63 in total. They have also funded partnership agreements with the City of Erie to provide community policing in public housing and support summer recreation activities.

The authority also has a funded agreement with the Erie County Government to provide adult and juvenile probation services, along with several other community-based recreational, cultural and adult education programs for the Erie School District.

Annually, the housing authority stated they commit over $2,000,000 to provide support services to individuals and families residing in public housing or participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program.

In total, the authority provides affordable housing assistance to nearly 8,000 Erie citizens through its various housing programs.