The City of Erie is looking to bring more diversity to its authorities, boards and commissions with vacant positions that need to be filled.

The city has openings on seven of its authorities, boards, and commissions, which needs filled by people of color and women.

Mayor Joe Schember said over 80 participants on the boards are white men.

He told us the volunteers should have a certain amount of knowledge about the board they are applying for, but people that have good backgrounds will have the opportunity to learn on the job.

“Our authorities, boards, and commissions are very important to keeping us moving forward, which is why we want to keep doing. COVID-19 made that kind of hard for awhile, but now we’re kind of getting that behind us, not 100 percent behind us yet. But that’s why we need these authorities, boards and commissions full,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

