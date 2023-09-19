New technology is helping City of Erie Police officers respond to incidents of shots fired.

In August, a gunshot detection system was implemented in neighborhoods across the city where reports of shots fired have been made.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said it’s been effective so far in assisting the department in making several swift arrests.

“Officers are receiving these alerts on their phones and on their car computers well before citizens from the city or anyone has called 911, so a lot of times we’re already en route or arriving on the scene when 911 calls are coming in,” said Deputy Chief Lorah.

The Erie Police Department is also working to prevent gun violence by starting early and working with young students across the city.

“This summer, we talked about gang violence, gun violence more particularly, and that guns are a real thing. You will never be able to bring a human life back if you’re looking at a gun as a way to resolve any type of conflict,” said Erie Police Lieutenant Tom Lenox.

Lt. Lenox is talking about the Police Athletic League — a program that connects thousands of Erie students with members of local law enforcement.

He said in addition to fun summer activities, it gives students a chance to talk about the issues they see in the community.

Lenox said many students suggest that carrying a gun is a sign of toughness among their peers.

“We’re trying to meet that head on and argue the opposite. Firearm’s, the fact that we have to carry them in our profession, we’re out there protecting life on a daily basis and that’s part of our job. Where as these kids, we’re trying to give them a lot of other different options that it should never rise to the level of gun violence,” said Lt. Lenox.