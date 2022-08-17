The mainstage for CelebrateErie is beginning to take shape as city employees prepare for the festival this weekend.

The City of Erie Public Works Department is working to prepare downtown for the weekend ahead.

As they set up for the festival, 7th Street to North Park Row on State Street will be closed. Starting on Friday, State Street will be closed from 9th to 4th Streets.

The assisting director of Public Works said that with help from multiple city departments they will be ready to go on Friday.

“We’re very excited to have people coming back downtown. We think it’s a great time for this event to occur. We have all of this development happening with multiple different street projects, building enhancements, building advancements between a lot of downtown businesses,” said A.J. Antolik, Assistant Director of Public Works for City of Erie.

