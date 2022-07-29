(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie is reminding its residents that real estate property taxes are due by Sunday, July 31.

That date is the “face due date” meaning residents who have waited to pay have now missed the 2% discount due date.

City of Erie tax bill

Walk-in payments are accepted at the City of Erie Treasurer (626 State St. Room 105) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. An outside drop-off box is located outside of City Hall on the State Street side and accepts only checks.

Mail-in payments can be sent to City of Erie Treasurer at P.O. Box 1534, Hermitage, PA 16148-0534 or 626 State St. Room 105, Erie, PA 16501-1128. The city says residents should include full payment with a tax bill, and that United States Postal Service postmark dates are accepted.

Online payments can be made using credit card online.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For taxes paid on or after Aug. 1, a 10% penalty will be incurred.