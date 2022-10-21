The City of Erie is swearing in new citizens and welcoming them to the country and to Erie.

The New American Liaison for the city said pre-COVID the city would host up to 50 citizens at ceremonies. On Friday, 40 people took an oath, welcoming them to America.

The ceremony involved a presentation of colors by McDowell High School’s ROTC, a speech by Erie Mayor Joe Schember and a presentation of certificates for the new citizens.

The American liaison for the city said welcoming the citizens is crucial in keeping a steady population. She told us why it’s important in Erie.

“The City of Erie is losing population right, you can tell that from the census result. One of the ways to increase population is to bring an immigrant, and one of the things that people sometimes forget is that America is (an) immigrant country. That why we need to welcome immigrants,” said Niken Carpenter, New American Liaison, City of Erie.

Carpenter wants to tell all the new citizens of this country, “welcome to Erie, Pennsylvania and we’re glad to have you here.”