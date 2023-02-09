A longtime former Erie County councilmember is being remembered by his colleagues after passing away on Tuesday.

Joe Giles, 79, was an Erie County councilman for 32 years. Erie County Controller Kyle Faust said serving alongside Giles on county council was always a learning experience. He added Giles had a human service education background and enjoyed teaching and mentoring new council members.

Two initiatives Faust recalled by Giles were the push for Erie County to have a poet laureate and the Alms House Cemetery.

Faust said he remembers Giles as being committed to human services, and that his legacy in the Erie community will continue to live on.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“You could always count on Joe to fund the initiatives that needed to be funded and that he would look for long-term solutions rather than short-term political gain,” said Kyle Foust, Erie County Controller.

After leaving council, Giles spent his time as an Erie County Judge of Elections.