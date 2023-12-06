A new business is moving into town and that means more jobs for area residents.

Longtime Edinboro restoration company Mammoth Restoration and Construction has been acquired by Blu Sky.

Blu Sky, based out of Colorado, officially announced its local presence in Erie County with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning.

The company will continue to provide property damage services for both commercial and residential buildings. Blu Sky officials said their presence means more jobs for area residents.

“Blu Sky does have a national reach but a local touch. What we are looking for is to build this local team up and offer jobs to people in the community. That becomes more and more available as we continue to get loyal business from clients who are satisfied with the service that we provide,” said Edie Archer, business development manager for BluSky.

Archer also said they chose to expand into Erie County as part of their strategic northeast expansion.