(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With summer now in full swing, the Community Blood Bank is inviting the public to soak up the sun and save lives this summer as part of their latest blood drive campaign.

This past week, the Community Blood Bank announced their End Less Blood campaign along with their summer blood drives taking place June 14 to 30.

According to the blood bank, they typically see a steep drop in donations during the summer months due to family vacations, school breaks, and holidays and are in need of all blood types, especially type O.

Saint Vincent Hospital June 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Erie Insurance Group June 14 and 15 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

June 14 and 15 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Evident Financial June 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. East Side YMCA June 16 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the campaign, donors can snap a picture of them donating and enter online for a chance to win prizes including AirPods Pro 2, OoniKaru 12 Pizza, Dyna-Glo BBQ Smoker Oven, a Kindle, and more.

All donors at the Saint Vincent drive will be entered to win one of four $100 gas cards to the gas station of their choice.

Blood shortages can lead to delayed treatments, increased risks during childbirth, and inadequate supply for individuals with blood disorders, or other conditions requiring regular transfusions, making every donation critical.

For more information on the drives and prizes, check out the Community Blood Bank website.