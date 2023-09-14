Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Corry driver has been charged after leading police on a high-speed chase, then fleeing on foot through backyards.

Pennsylvania State Police report troopers attempted to stop a Ford Fiesta for a traffic violation on Aug. 11 at 7:04 p.m. on West Congress and North Center streets in the City of Corry, Erie County.

According to state police, instead of stopping when being pulled over, the vehicle reportedly accelerated to a high rate of speed and attempted to elude police.

Following a short pursuit, the driver stopped the car, fled on foot through several backyards and jumped multiple fences. The driver is accused of damaging a fence post, valued at $75. The victim is listed as a 63-year-old Corry woman.

State Police report charges have been filed against the driver, a 48-year-old Corry man. Police did not identify the man. The police report did not detail how the man was caught.