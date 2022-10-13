Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and Erie County Council Members visiting Penn State Behrend on Thursday.

On the agenda, “Project Resolve” and how $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding could benefit the entire region.

Fontaine Glenn reports.

After a 3 to 4 vote at the last county council meeting against approving the $5 million for “Project Resolve,” a regional strategy to strengthen the competitiveness of local manufacturing, County Executive Brenton Davis invited county council to Penn State Behrend for a tour and presentation on the project.

“It’s not giving money to Wabtec. What it is, is an investment in our kids and our grandkids. It’s a small investment in developing industrial clusters, elevating the quality of jobs in the high tech jobs, but establishing us as that industry leader,” said Brenton Davis, R, Erie County Executive.

Councilmember Terry Scutella was one of the four to vote no.

He said that while he supports “Project Resolve,” his concern is the ARPA funds.

“We have an issue with the ARPA money. If this wasn’t ARPA money, I think it’d be, it would be a lot easier [of a] decision. Because I know people are still suffering out there. But one thing is, this project will produce jobs,” said Terry Scutella, D, Erie County Councilman.

County Executive Brenton Davis said he hopes this money will not only strengthen the region, but lay out the framework to keep future generations here in Erie.

“We refuse to stand by and watch as the next 50 years is squandered and our kids and our grandkids continue to go to other places,” said Davis.

The lead presenter drove home how “Project Resolve” has the potential to help the local economy.

“The point that I would try to make is we’re investing in the future of the drivers of a lot of our economics and the people that are employed there,” Amy Bridger, senior director, corporate strategy and external engagement, Penn State Behrend.