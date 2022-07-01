Erie County Executive Brenton Davis released his Three-Year Plan for the county on Friday.

County Executive Davis released the plan as required by the Erie County Home Rule Charter.

The plan provides financial projections and objectives for all parts of county government. The administration submits the plan. Erie County Council has until Sept. 1 to review it.

“They’re given a couple months to look it over and approve it — whether they adopt it, or amend it, or what have you. But I mean there’s nothing of a surprise, it really focuses on regionalism, collaboration, the key staples of our administration from the very beginning. And this strategic plan has adopted those principles and is going to put those to work,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

You can view the county executive’s Three-Year Plan at eriecountypa.gov/open-government/three-year-plan/.