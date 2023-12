Fire crews responded to a house fire in McKean Township Friday morning.

That fire broke out in the 8600 block of Rick Road just before 11 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the second-story home.

Additional tanker trucks were called in for support. Traffic along Rick Road was shut down as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

No word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.