An official from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is joining local leaders in celebrating a new project — the redevelopment of the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building.

Local leaders toured the former EMI building on West 12th Street Tuesday morning. This comes after the Erie County Redevelopment Authority received a $4 million grant for the project.

The DCED Acting Secretary said he and other state officials recognize the need to uplift the region and remove some of the blighted properties in the city, like the former EMI site.

He said when this project is complete it will be a win for the entire region.

“Erie is an amazing place, and the governor recognizes how much there is here for development and change for the future. So we’ve looked at, with this project alone, $4 million. Overall in the past seven and a half years it’s been an investment of about $90 million in RACP funding because we know the growth of Erie is here and we know that we can provide the growth potential for them,” said Neil Weaver, acting secretary, Department of Community and Economic Development.

Coming up on JET 24 Action News at 5 you will hear more from the architect about the plans for the project.