Erie’s small businesses are in the spotlight following a visit from a member of Governor Shapiro’s Administration.

All this week, the Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has traveled the commonwealth, highlighting Pennsylvania entrepreneurs.

Secretary Rick Siger from the DCED came to Erie to show appreciation for our local entrepreneurs.

Proclaimed by Governor Josh Shapiro, April 30- May 6 is Small Business Week in Pennsylvania.

To celebrate this, the DCED toured a portion of downtown Erie while highlighting its importance.

“About one of every two jobs in the commonwealth is created from a small business. Highlighting that, celebrating it, helping educate me and our team on how we can best support those businesses moving forward is really important,” said Rick Siger, secretary, Department of Community and Economic Development.

The tour included four small Erie businesses: PSNERGY, White Thorn Games, Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails and Child Development Centers, Inc.

“This place is full of young folks working on high tech applications, supporting cutting edge work in technology. It’s great to see that in a place like Erie. It’s inspiring, inspiring work,” said Siger.

Two businesses on the tour say they appreciate the secretary taking the time to come to Erie to explore their spaces first hand.

“We bring games to consoles. So basically if you buy something on your Nintendo Switch or your Xbox we may have put that there,” said Matthew White, CEO, White Thorn Games. “We’re part of a whole tapestry of smaller businesses that make up economic revival in Erie.”

“PSNERGY is all about reducing emissions and improving the energy performance of large industrial furnaces,” said Carl Nicolia, president, PSNERGY.

The secretary says nurturing small businesses can strengthen the workforce across the commonwealth.

“I think the talent pool is very rich here,” said Nicolia. “We’ve been very lucky to get super talent from the local colleges and universities, and we’ve been lucky that we’ve been able to actually attract people from outside of Erie as well.”

The secretary noted that small businesses are the backbone of our economy and our communities.