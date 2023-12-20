Erie City Council met Wednesday with plans to vote on the 2024 budget.

Council made cuts to the police overtime budget. According to Erie City Council President Chuck Nelson, the department was asking for a 36% increase.

“We shaved that back a little bit. It’s still a bigger increase than they’ve had in recent years, but we took back $280,000 there,” said Nelson.

There will be an increase for garbage and sewer fees, which will be about a $20 increase in fees for the average homeowner in the city.

“Really the only added expense is areas that are outside our control. The tipping fees went up, utilities went up, so the budget went up exactly that much,” added Nelson.

One city councilman said he opposed the fee increase. He believed some residents just can’t afford it.

“The people who built this city are the ones that are on a fixed income today for the most part. (They’re) pretty much retired and going day-to-day. It’s not fair to nail them and that’s what the fee does,” said Ed Brzezinski, a city councilman.

The final budget must be passed by the end of 2023.