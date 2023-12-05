It’s something some residents say has the potential to change the entire character of a rural Erie County community. And it’s something that has dozens of people living there fired up.

Venango Township residents hoped that a months-long saga involving a proposed 900-acre solar farm would end Monday night, but that wasn’t the case.

The township’s planning commission published a recommendation to supervisors against the proposal. It’s something the project’s sponsors, Wilson Solar LLC, asked if they could respond to before a decision was made.

“We would be, if this project goes through, surrounded by a thousand acres of 300,000 solar panels. We would have solar panels in our back yard, our front yard, our side yards and it’s not anything we want,” said Bruce Whitehair, Venango Township resident.

Bruce Whitehair lives along Jones Road, where the 80-megawatt solar farm would go.

“I don’t think anybody here is against solar. I think they strongly feel it belongs on rooftops and big box stores, not taking up 100 acres of trees that have to be clear cut to put in solar panels or the 1,000 acres of very beautiful farmland,” said Whitehair.

Another big concern, especially for state Representative Jake Banta, is safety. He claimed the community isn’t equipped to deal with an electrical fire or other disasters that could come from malfunctions.

“I don’t think it’s economic or going to help this community, in fact, I think it’s toxic. They are toxic. And then, you have the liability. Who’s liable for that if there happened to be an evacuation for the toxic stuff in the air or the water?” said Rep. Banta, (R – District 4).

Township supervisors had no comment Monday night and no one from Wilson Colar was in attendance.