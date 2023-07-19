Edinboro, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A detour has been planned for a safety improvement project in Edinboro.

Motorists should be alert to a detour next week at the intersection of Route 6N (Route 3006/Plum Street) and Route 99 (Route 699/Erie Street) in Edinboro Borough, Erie County.

Starting on July 24, drivers cannot make left turns from Route 6N to Route 99.

For Route 6N eastbound traffic, a detour will be posted using Interstate 79, West Road (Route 3020), and Route 99. For Route 6N westbound traffic, a detour will be posted using Waterford Street to Route 99.

The truck detour will be posted using Route 6N to Route 19 to Mcclelland Street in Cambridge Springs, Crawford County, to Route 99.

A left-turn restriction will remain in effect for the remainder of the project, which is expected to be completed in November 2023.

Additional information on the Edinboro Transportation Improvement Projects is available online.