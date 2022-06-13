Oliver Road closure

A portion of Oliver Road in Summit Township will be closed for road work beginning Monday, June 13.

PennDOT will close the intersection between Hamot and Flower roads in preparation for the construction of a roundabout.

A five-mile detour is expected utilizing Peach Street, Hershey Road and Hamot Road. The closure will last roughly 11 days, weather permitting.

Kuhl Road closure

Also beginning Monday, drivers in Greene Township can expect a detour along a main road for quite some time.

Kuhl Road will be closed to through traffic as crews repair the cracked berm leaning toward Four Mile Creek.

Schwab Drive will be open to emergency and local traffic only. This closure is expected to last into 2023.

PennDOT reminds drivers to drive with caution through work zones to respect the safety of the workers.