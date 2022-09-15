Over $1 million has been invested into the Erie community in an effort to end the public health crisis.

Thursday, Diverse Erie awarded $1.1 million to five local organizations. The grant addresses the growing inequities that Black, Indigenous, and people of color face as a result of the pandemic.

Organizations receiving grant money include the Gma Development Group and the Minority Community Investment Coalition (MCIC).

Gary Lee, with Diverse Erie, told us this is just the beginning to leverage funds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Each recipient has the opportunity to leverage these funds, in fact, they have leveraged these funds. This will mean new jobs in the community, this will have a greater economic impact in the community by us doing a little of a seed investment with these organizations,” said Gary Lee, Diverse Erie.

This is the first round of funding through their Generational Impact Grant Program. The grant money is funded with American Rescue Plan dollars.