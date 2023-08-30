A mature spotted lanternfly found in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The bug is in this stage between July and December. (Getty)

Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While the closest quarantine area to Erie County is Mercer County, residents should still be aware of what Spotted Lanternflies (SLF) look like and how to avoid bringing them to our county.

Spotted Lanternflies are currently found in 51 counties in Pennsylvania.

The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species native to Asia. In 2014 it was found in Pennsylvania, and has since spread to multiple counties which are now quarantined, and multiple states.

If you see a Spotted Lanternfly, kill it by squishing it or smashing it; just don’t stick it. The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylnvia reports sticky tape can also capture birds and beneficial insects. Small birds can become trapped in the sticky tape, leading to serious injury or death.

This Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SLF feeds on many economically important crops like grapevines, hops, ornamental nursery plants, and several tree species. Heavy SLF feeding has contributed to the death of grapevines, which we have a lot of here in Erie County as Lake Erie Wine Country is located in the largest grape-growing region east of the Rockies.

Mercer County was added to the state’s spotted lanternfly quarantine list in March 2022.

PennState Extension offers some tips on what you need to know:

Everyone should check their belongings, vehicles, etc., for all life stages of SLF before traveling, especially if leaving a quarantined county. egg masses may be underneath your car or in your wheel well keep your windows rolled up when parked

Don’t store things or park under infested trees

Don’t move firewood

Businesses and organizations that conduct business within any quarantined county are required to get an SLF permit

The SLF permit is free and compliance ensures that goods and conveyances have been inspected and are considered free of SLF before moving

Plant nurseries and some other businesses may also need a compliance agreement

2023 Pennsylvania Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

SLF eggs are laid in the fall (September to November) and hatch in the spring (late April to June). They can lay egg masses with 30-50 eggs each.

SLF nymphs and adults are both relatively easy to kill with insecticides; even the less-toxic insecticides like soaps and oils can work well.

Businesses that operate in or travel through quarantined counties are required to obtain a Spotted Lanternfly permit.

The Spotted Lanternfly can cause serious damage including oozing sap, wilting, leaf curling and dieback in trees, vines, crops and many other types of plants.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture reports when spotted lanternflies feed, they excrete a sugary substance, called honeydew, that encourages the growth of black sooty mold. This mold is harmless to people but it causes damage to plants.

Spotted lanternflies will cover trees, swarm in the air, and their honeydew can coat decks and play equipment.

According to the state Agriculture Department, a 2019 economic impact study estimated that, uncontrolled, SLF could cost the state $324 million annually and more than 2,800 jobs.

Once you kill a Spotted Lanternfly, you can report it online or call 1-888-4BADFLY, especially if you are outside the current quarantine zone.

To learn how to recognize the insect and its eggs, how to separate common myths from facts, and how to safely control it on your property, visit Penn State Extension’s website, extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly.

For more information on spotted lanternflies, visit agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly.