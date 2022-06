(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Elgin Road (Route 2019) and Pleasant Street (Route 2019) in Concord Township are closed due to downed utility lines.

PennDOT announced Wednesday that Elgin Road is closed from the intersection with Nash Hill Road (Route 2012) to the intersection with Route 6 in the borough of Elgin.

Pleasant Street is closed from the intersection with Route 89 to the intersection with Route 6 in Union Township.

The roadways are expected to reopen later Wednesday.