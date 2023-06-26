Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie and Crawford County residents can expect DUI checkpoints over the holiday weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have announced a sobriety checkpoint will happen in Erie County sometime over the weekend of June 30-July 2.

State Police in Meadville announced earlier this month sobriety checkpoints will be set up across Crawford County, along with roving patrols at various times and locations, throughout the holiday season this July.

PSP recommends designating a sober driver if you plan to go out.