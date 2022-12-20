A community-based organization is asking for community feedback to improve neighborhood areas with help from a grant.

The Erie Center for Arts and Technology (ECAT) is receiving $24,250 after applying for a Keystone Communities Planning Grant.

The money will go towards the East Avenue commercial corridor.

The executive director of ECAT says after renovating the Wayne building, they decided additional neighborhood development could take place.

She told us it’s important that whatever is done in the neighborhoods is driven by the residents.

“We want to make sure that it is grassroots driven, that it’s fully informed by the community, the neighbors, the business owners, the people that live here. This will help us develop a plan that we can work with them on, to really understand the needs of the neighborhood and what might be possible here,” said Daria Devlin, executive director, Erie Center for Arts and Technology.

Delvin explained that planning has already started and the work is expected to kick off after the first of the year.

Click here to fill out the community survey to “share what you hope for the neighborhood.”