Drivers in the Edinboro area should be on alert during daytime travel delays as paving work is completed on and near Route 6N (Route 3006/Plum Street) this week.

Lane restrictions are expected during daylight work hours, between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Nov. 9 and 10.

The paving will help improve and reduce congestion at the intersection of Route 6N and Route 99 (Route 699/Erie Street), as well as Route 6N and Mill Street, and Route 6N and Ontario Street.

Head online here for additional information on the Edinboro Project.