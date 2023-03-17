The demolition of the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building is on schedule.

The EMI building demolition is on track to be complete by the end of June 2023. A lane restriction remains in place on West 12th Street due to the ongoing demolition work.

Once that’s complete, interior work will begin on the saved portion of the building which will be renovated.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority shared renderings of what they hope the building will look like.

Representatives say this spring they will also clean up the former Quin T site, doing some final testing on the water and soil.

They hope to announce more plans for the property this summer.