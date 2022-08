(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — EMTA bus route changes will go into effect next week.

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) announced Friday that route changes will take effect Saturday, Aug. 27.

Effected routes:

Routes 3

Route 14

Route 25

Route 23

Route 27

Route 229

Route 33 Presque Isle Express- End Seasonal Service

*University Services Routes 17, 18, 19 & PennWest Edinboro Express returning when fall semester classes begin at each university

Visit ride-the-e.com or call EMTA customer service at 814-452-3515 to view the updated route schedules.