(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is making bus route adjustments just before the holiday season.

EMTA bus route changes will take effect on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Changing routes:

Route 14- Edinboro

Route 16- North East

Route 17- Mercyhurst/Briggs Ave

Route 18- PennState Behrend

Route 20- Downtown Loop consolidating route 20A, B & C into single route 20

Route 27- No longer servicing 26th & State Street, passengers will use 24th & State Street

Visit ride-the-e.com or call EMTA customer service at 814-452-3515 to view the updated route schedules for the effected routes.