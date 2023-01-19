The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has concerns about a chemical used by a local company.

The EPA is updating the public on what’s been found, and what’s been done.

The chemical is called Ethylene Oxide.

It’s used by Cosmed Group at its E. 33rd St. facility in Erie to sterilize medical equipment and materials.

The EPA believes that chemical may cause cancer with long-term exposure to emissions in the air, but they also reported Cosmed reduced the risk by installing new equipment last year.

A virtual meeting is taking place at this hour, and a Cosmed spokesman said the company will be taking part in that meeting.

We will have more on this tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.