Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Airport is receiving $2.4 million in new infrastructure funding from the the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to reconstruct the airport’s taxiway, U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) announced Wednesday.

With this funding, the Erie International Airport has received more than $19.6 million in federal funding since the start of 2021:

$3,359,927 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act gives the airport increased flexibility to invest in upgrading key infrastructure, including the repaving of Taxiway A.

$14,354,786 from the Airport Improvement Program, funded through the annual spending bill, to reconstruct the airport’s taxiway, construct a deicing containment facility, and expand the airport’s apron.

$1,952,357 from the American Rescue Plan to help the airport recover from the pandemic and prepare for the resumption of normal air travel.

“This award for Erie International Airport adds to the consistent flow of much-needed funds to serve travelers in Northwestern Pennsylvania,” said Senator Casey. “Reconstructing the taxiway will make the airport safer and more efficient. A safe, effective airport means a better experience for travelers and greater investment in the region’s economy.”

“I’m very proud that this federal funding is going towards the Erie International Airport,” said Senator Fetterman. “This funding, combined with additional investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is making sure airports across Pennsylvania can serve our local communities. It’s an honor to join with my colleagues to announce this important funding.”

