A strong recovery of travelers are being noted in Erie International Airport’s 2022 annual report, along with other accomplishments and what staff says can be expected.

The airport’s annual report says leisure travelers picked up the slack from business travelers who made a slow return to flying, but are now beginning to approach 2019 flying levels.

Another aspect that Erie International Airport Executive Director Derek Martin mentioned is United Airlines adding a bigger plane to the marketplace that seats at least 76 passengers, including first class and coach.

Martin also told us about some upcoming projects.

“The widening of the runway that we did last year, or the taxiway, that allows us to bring bigger planes in. Then there’s the general aviation hanger ramp project that’s going to take place this summer. Then also the realignment of taxiway alpha. So all those projects will take place this summer,” said Derek Martin, executive director, Erie International Airport.

Martin says the projects total at least $14 million.