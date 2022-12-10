Change is coming to an Erie arts agency as the new year rolls in.

Patrick Fisher recently made the announcement that he will be stepping away from the executive director of Erie Arts and Culture in April. He joined Erie Arts and Culture in 2018 with a five-year plan.

Erie Arts and Culture is the regional arts agency that serves six counties in northwestern PA. Their mission is to promote and support the growth of arts and humanities at a community level.

At the November board meeting, Fisher told the committee that it was time to enact their succession plan which starts on January 1 and includes him leaving the agency.

“The work’s just beginning, it’s not ending. I’m really confident in the team that’s in place at Erie Arts and Culture and I think they’re poised to do really great work building upon what we have done over the last four-plus years. Though my time here will be winding down, my commitment to Erie certainly is not,” said Patrick Fisher, executive director, Erie Arts and Culture.

Fisher does not currently have any confirmed plans as to where he will be transitioning to, but said he is ready to take the next steps in his life.