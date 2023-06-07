The former Miller Brothers’ Power Equipment property could soon become a City of Erie pubic safety complex.

This comes after a vote from Erie City Council to fund a $100,000 down payment for the project.

It’s only the first reading for this resolution, however the sale could be finalized after an appraisal is conducted in which the City of Erie Public Safety Budget would fund the rest of the sale.

The owner of the former Miller Brothers’ property said he would like to see this building benefit City of Erie fire, police and public works departments.

“We’re pleased to see the building transition and be used, and I think in the next three to five years it’ll be a real gem on State Street. It’s a very practical building and a good-looking building that’ll be finished off, a piece of history that’ll stay standing, which is very important to all of us,” said Mark Miller, owner of Miller Bros. Power Equipment.

It’s estimated to be a $30 million project to improve the former Miller Brothers Property.