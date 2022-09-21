Erie City Council will address a potential pay raise at Wednesday’s meeting.

It’s the second reading for an ordinance that would increase pay for city council members. If it passes, Erie City Council members will receive $10,000 a year, and the council president would receive $12,000 a year.

This pay increase would impact council members who take office after January 2024.

We spoke with Mayor Joe Schember about this potential raise.

“Council members haven’t received a raise since the mid-1980s, that’s almost 40 years. That will only apply to new people taking office. The people in there won’t get the raise unless their reelected, which is fair as well, so I have no problem with it,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Council will meet in City Hall chambers at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.