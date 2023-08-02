As revitalization efforts for the City of Erie are debated, a key vote has been put on hold for now.

Efforts for city revitalization and improvement zones, also known as CRIZ, were being discussed by city and state leaders to improve underserved areas of Erie.

City Councilman Chuck Nelson opposed a previous plan and put his own proposal on council’s agenda. But with recent compromises, Nelson has removed his plan.

The new proposal calls for nine members with five appointed by State Senator Dan Laughlin, four by Erie Mayor Joe Schember, and council gets to approve them. The vote on CRIZ was tabled Wednesday morning at the Erie City Council meeting.

“In the last couple of weeks, we rebuilt the consensus within City Hall that we needed for a couple months now. But to move forward with it efficiently, we need to make sure that Harrisburg is in the same spot that we are, and frankly, we’ve been moving fast,” said Chuck Nelson, city council president.

Nelson said there is no timeline for continuing discussions on CRIZ.